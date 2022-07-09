Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A lawsuit filed by Curtis Lovelace and his family in U.S. District Court against the city of Quincy and Adams County has been settled.

No terms of the settlement, which court records show were announced to the court on June 30, are yet available.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2017 following Lovelace’s acquittal in March of that year in a first-degree murder trial related to the death of his first wife. It was the second time Lovelace was tried in the case after the first proceeding ended in a mistrial in early 2016.

The suit, filed by Lovelace, his sons Logan and Lincoln, and Christine Lovelace on behalf of her minor son Larson, named Quincy Police Department Detective Adam Gibson, former QPD Chief Robert Copley, former QPD Sgt. John Summers, former QPD Lt. Dina Dreyer, QPD Detective Anjanette Biswell, unknown QPD officers, Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha, former Adams County Coroner James Keller, the city of Quincy and Adams County.

It alleged the defendants framed Lovelace for his first wife’s death, withheld exculpatory evidence from Lovelace and his attorneys and unlawfully detained Logan, Lincoln and Larson Lovelace to try to get them to “falsely implicate their father in their mother’s death.”

The actions, the suit claimed, “were the result of the City of Quincy’s and the County of Adams’ and the Adams County Coroner’s Office’s policies and widespread practices of pursuing convictions without regard to the truth, through reliance on profoundly flawed investigations that withhold exculpatory evidence, fabricate evidence, and coerce witnesses.”

A stipulation to dismiss the case must be filed by Aug. 1.

