McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile

Cody M. Barger
Cody M. Barger(McDonough Co. Sheriffs Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest if Cody M. Barger, 26, of Industry for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.

According to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout, at 1:30 p.m. on July 7 the McDonough District Hospital contacted the sheriff’s office about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile girl that was being treated in the emergency room.

After interviews with the family, Petitgout said they were able to develop Barger as a suspect.

On July 8, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, responded to 201 North Reed Street in Industry, IL, and took Bargery into custody.

Barger was charged with aggravated criminal assault and is being lodged in the McDonough County Jail pending a bond hearing.

