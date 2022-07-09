Pike County Pig Days makes a comeback

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Pig Days in Pittsfield made a comeback this weekend for the first time in two years this summer after not being able to host the event because of COVID.

Families swarmed the Pike County Courthouse lawn.

Pittsfield Lion’s Club organizers said the event funnels money back into the Pike County community for libraries, school snack programs, museums and more.

“It gets people out of the houses and having fun,” said Lion’s Club President Matt Sealock. “Fellowship, getting together, and having fun together as a community.”

Sealock said that each year, the festival generates about $10,000 to $15,000.

