Seasonable Sunday

Seasonably warm weather will continue into Sunday, before some higher temperatures arrive for Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a turbulent stretch of high humidity and strong storms, the calm weather seen Saturday will continue through to Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure is moving across the Midwest, which will lead to abundant sunshine throughout the day on Sunday despite the chance for some early morning fog. High temperatures on Sunday will climb into the mid 80′s, which is right around average for this time of year. Sunday night into Monday, warm air advection will kick into gear, meaning high temperatures on Monday will climb a bit higher, into the low 90′s. Monday will also see a return of more humid conditions, making it feel even hotter.

The return to heat and humidity will be brief however, as a cold front will move through Monday night bringing a slight chance of a shower or storm before conditions return to seasonable levels midweek.

