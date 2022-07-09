Sen. Dick Durbin earmarks money for Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin visited Western Illinois University on Friday after earmarking money for the school.

Durbin secured $2 million to help create a permanent emergency operations facility. It will allow them to replace their temporary one at Tanner Hall.

“They will have the tools at their disposal to teach the next generation to improve on what we are doing,” Durbin said. “So this is an investment in education, it’s an investment in these communities.”

McDonough County Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez said the new facility at Currens Hall will be a backup for the state emergency operations center. The university can train students in emergency management with up-to-date equipment.

Rodriguez said the new center will also keep residents safe and informed during emergencies.

“We had a couple tornados already in the season here in McDonough, so it is important to have those predictions so if we have these communities being affected, what is the cost that it’s going to do in the rebuilding portion?” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said it will also bring more jobs to the area.

“It brings the economy up,” Rodriguez said. “We are gonna have people here for training and we need to move the community forward.”

Rodriguez said the total project will cost around $8 million, so they are still looking for additional funding. He said construction could take three or four years.

Durbin earmarked an additional $200,000 to go toward combatting local food deserts. A food desert is an area where fresh food is not accessible or affordable.

Sean Park with Western Illinois’ Institute for Rural Affairs said many grocery stores that sell fresh food no longer exist in small communities.

He said Durbin’s earmark will have many benefits to ending food insecurity.

“Helping those small businesses advertise so they can be sustainable, possibly even helping with some equipment which is desperately needed in this field, and hire outside consultants that can handle things like legal fees that we couldn’t do ourselves,” Park said.

Park said Nauvoo and Winchester, Illinois, are two local food deserts.

Durbin said the $2.2 million was necessary for improving West Central Illinois.

“This is money that we sent to Washington that’s coming home, and it’s coming home to Western Illinois University to help the quality of life in our communities,” Durbin said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.