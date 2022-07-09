Advertisement

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, dies at age 88

Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night...
Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night at the age of 88.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff and Mary Alice Ginther
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night at the age of 88.

Oprah Winfrey announced her father’s death on Instagram, saying, “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.”

Well-known for his barbershop, Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop, and achievements during his 16 years on the Metro Nashville Council, Vernon Winfrey is being mourned by many.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter.

He also served as trustee for Tennessee State University, the Associated Press said.

Oprah Winfrey was recently in Nashville for Independence Day weekend to celebrate ‘Vernon Winfrey Day,’ a day dedicated to her father, who was battling cancer at the time. Many family and friends attended the backyard barbecue to celebrate his life.

The cause of Vernon’s death has not yet been confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County Tornado
Possible tornado touches down in Hancock County
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Tractor Supply Chain
Supply chain issues impact local farm equipment store
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years

Latest News

Authorities said a man who washes windshields at an intersection shot a driver after a heated...
Man killed in confrontation with Baltimore windshield washer had a bat, police say
Authorities said a man who washes windshields at an intersection shot a driver after a heated...
Man killed in confrontation with windshield washer, police say
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention
The Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8,...
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire