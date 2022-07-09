WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Set To Host The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt In A Post-Season Showdown And The Quincy Gems Will Return To Action Against Clinton Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Lee County prep softball fans will be in for a treat on this second Friday night of the month of July. In Fort Madison, the Lady Bloodhounds are set to face the Lady Chiefs of Keokuk in a Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal showdown on the dirt that was originally set for Thursday. That contest was pushed back 24 hours after storms rolled through the region yesterday and left many fields simply unplayable. This evening’s post-season clash will be the third meeting of the season between FMHS and KHS. The Lady Chiefs have lost twice to the Lady Hounds, and the “Purple and White” are no doubt hoping that the third time around might be the charm. Only time will tell. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt ventured to Fort Madison to bring us tonight’s WGEM Sports “Pre-Game Breakdown” with Lady Hounds head coach Jared Rehm.

On the prep baseball diamond, both Keokuk and Fort Madison will be in post-season action this evening as well. KHS will be on the road, while the Bloodhounds will be playing on their home turf. We’ll have details on what teams the Lee County squads will be facing at 7:00 p.m.

On the Prospect League baseball diamond, the (0-1) Quincy Gems will be on the road facing the (1-1) Clinton LumberKings in “The Hawkeye State” this evening. The Gems will try and bounce back from Wednesday’s 11-1 setback at home against Illinois Valley. Quincy had the day off on Thursday after their game against Springfield was postponed and rescheduled to July 15 due to wet field conditions at QU Stadium. We’ll check in with Gems first year manager Brad Gyorkos for a scouting report on this evening’s contest against Clinton.

In “The Gem City”, the QU Hawks football team has been hard at work trying to help renovate Quincy University’s weight room facilities. We’ll check in with Hawks head football coach Gary Bass for an update on how the renovation schedule is going, and when the revamped facilities will be “up and running” once again on campus.

