WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Rolls Past Keokuk During Their Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal Showdown On The Softball Dirt While The Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Gets By Fairfield During First Round Action In The Class 3A Region 5 Post-Season Ranks

Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
IGHSAU SOFTBALL
Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal
Keokuk 0
Fort Madison 5
FM: (Soph) Lexi Whaley (2-For-3) / 2B / 2 RBI
IHSAA BASEBALL
Class 3A Region 5 (First Round)
(5) Keokuk 4
(4) Fairfield 3
KHS: Zack Myers Belted Solo Homer In The 6th Inning
KHS Chiefs Now (12-18) On The Season
(6) Oskaloosa 5
(3) Fort Madison 10
FM Bloodhounds Will Face (2) Marion Wolves (24-10) On Monday (July 11)
Prospect League Baseball
Quincy Gems 1
Clinton 4
QG: Zack Stewart Belted A Solo Homer In The 1st Inning
(0-2) Gems Will Host Clinton At QU Stadium On Saturday (July 9)
First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM
