WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Rolls Past Keokuk During Their Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal Showdown On The Softball Dirt While The Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Gets By Fairfield During First Round Action In The Class 3A Region 5 Post-Season Ranks Quincy Blue Devil QB Bradyn Little Making Strides During “Contact Days” At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Lady Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Shoutout Keokuk On The Post-Season Softball Dirt