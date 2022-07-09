Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Rolls Past Keokuk During Their Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal Showdown On The Softball Dirt While The Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Gets By Fairfield During First Round Action In The Class 3A Region 5 Post-Season Ranks

Quincy Blue Devil QB Bradyn Little Making Strides During “Contact Days” At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Lady Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Shoutout Keokuk On The Post-Season Softball Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IGHSAU SOFTBALL

Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal

Keokuk 0

Fort Madison 5

FM: (Soph) Lexi Whaley (2-For-3) / 2B / 2 RBI

IHSAA BASEBALL

Class 3A Region 5 (First Round)

(5) Keokuk 4

(4) Fairfield 3

KHS: Zack Myers Belted Solo Homer In The 6th Inning

KHS Chiefs Now (12-18) On The Season

(6) Oskaloosa 5

(3) Fort Madison 10

FM Bloodhounds Will Face (2) Marion Wolves (24-10) On Monday (July 11)

Prospect League Baseball

Quincy Gems 1

Clinton 4

QG: Zack Stewart Belted A Solo Homer In The 1st Inning

(0-2) Gems Will Host Clinton At QU Stadium On Saturday (July 9)

First Pitch Set For 6:35 PM

