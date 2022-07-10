Hannibal Aquatic Center gives families free admission with Toys for Tots

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Aquatic Center celebrated Christmas in July with Toys for Tots.

Kids from ages 5 to 17 brought unwrapped toys to the aquatic center and in return they were given free admission to swim.

Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri provides toys for about 600 children during the holiday season.

A local mother was excited to have her kids participate with the cause.

“It’s great! You’re gonna have a lot of people enjoy the pool in the summer time, and what a way to give back to the kids in the community by just bringing a simple toy to wave your admission fee, it’s perfect. Everybody wins,” local mother Kim Santos says.

The Hannibal Aquatic Center has “Sunday Fun-day’s,” all summer to give families an opportunity to swim waving the entry fee.

To stay up to date with the center’s future events, you can go to the Aquatic Centers Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.