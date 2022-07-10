Heat and Humidity to Make Brief Comeback

After some drier air infiltrated the Tri-States on Sunday, the heat and humidity is set to make a quick comeback on Monday. Ahead of an approaching cold front, South/Southwesterly winds will usher in warmer and more moist air. High temperatures for Monday will climb into the low 90′s, with the heat index rising into the mid to upper 90′s.

As the front moves through the region Monday afternoon and evening, there will be a conditional risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm or two. The warm air combined with the moist airmass will lead to a large amount of juice in the atmosphere for any storms that do develop. However, the best forcing for storms will remain North of the Tri-States, meaning that the risk of storms popping up will remain low. Any storm that can take advantage of the atmosphere will pose a large hail and damaging wind risk. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for strong storms across the region.

Behind the front, drier air will move in once more with a very seasonable July forecast through the rest of the week.

