Keokuk freeze dried candy shop creates local job opportunities

KEOKUK, Iowa (WGEM) -A new business in the Tri-States continues to grow at a national level while creating local jobs.

A different kind of candy shop is bringing some money back into the area by partnering with other small businesses and opening up employment opportunities for local people.

In 2021, Tim Walker was determined to create a different kind of energy filled treat.

That journey lead to him to start up Freeze Dried USA, a one-stop-shop for freeze dried candy, taffy and ice cream.

Walker said after gaining notoriety on TikTok, the business became popular through online sales on Amazon exclusively.

“We might sell all around the country but everything comes back to Keokuk and this area,” Walker said.

Popular items such as freeze dried ice cream and freeze dried skittles helped bring Freeze Dried USA to the retail level, bringing the money right back into the community.

Walker said that he’s already partnered with a local business.

“We just dropped off some product to Java River here in Keokuk. I’m looking for other retailers,” Walker said.

Since gaining popularity, Walker has hired staff within the local community.

“We’ve hired 10 people since last September and we’re looking for more people, so we’re trying to keep that here in the community,” Walker said.

Freeze Dried USA Shipping Manager Rachael Abel is one of those that’s been hired recently, and she’s found quite the liking for her job.

“Everybody’s sweet here, I like that,” Abel said.

She said the people she works with make the job enjoyable.

“Polite you know, just down to earth people, that’s what I like about it the most,” Abel said.

Abel is eager to see positions at Freeze Dried USA be filled by Lee County residents.

“One of the main things I’ve been excited about it, just really good employment for local people. Stable, like I said great bosses. It’s important,” Abel said.

Business seems to be going well as Walker said he recently had to order seven more freeze driers to keep up with orders.

He’s looking to expand the business even more in the coming months.

Potential applicants should apply through the Taske Force Inc. in Keokuk. Their office is located on Main Street in town.

To order some sweet treats from Freeze Dried USA, click here or find them on Amazon.

