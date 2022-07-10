Lee County Fair hosts 7th annual Car Show

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Car enthusiasts from all over the Tri-States came to participate in the Lee County Fair Car Show.

This is the fairs 7th year hosting this event.

60 cars were registered, drawing in more people than the fair has ever had in years past.

“In this Tri-State area, we’ve got a big car community, so it’s important to appeal to them and bring them to the fair and nothing better than a car show,” says Lee County Fair Board Member Tyler Calfee

Drivers could sign their cars into one of nine different classifications. Winners from each class won prizes such as a custom tumblr and door prizes. First and second place winners received a plaque for their car.

The money from the car show goes towards next years fair and any renovations needed to the grounds.

“One of the big pushes were going for right now is rebuilding our grand stands. They’re very outdated. A lot of the structure, the concrete is deteriorating in some spots so we’re always looking for ways to raise money,” says Tyler Calfee.

The Lee County fair runs through Monday.

