Lee County Fair hosts Farm Bureau Day

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Fair continues this weekend.

Today’s theme of “Farm Bureau Day” highlighted Lee County agriculture and livestock.

Ron Overberg runs a calf herd consisting of 75 cows. He and his family had two of their cows, named Alvin and Simon, at the fairgrounds today.

He said his family has been enjoying the cow shows and other animals at the fair together for generations.

“We enjoy the fair. I’ve been involved with the kids in 4H ever since our kids were, and now I have grandchildren in,” Overberg said.

The fair will continue with festivities until Monday.

On Sunday, Iowa Fairgrounds will be hosting a car show at 10 a.m.

