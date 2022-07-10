Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
Hancock County Tornado
Possible tornado touches down in Hancock County
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention
Cody M. Barger
McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
Tractor Supply Chain
Supply chain issues impact local farm equipment store

Latest News

Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off At QND
WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022)
Lee County Fair hosts Farm Bureau Day
Lee County Fair hosts Farm Bureau Day
Catholics in Quincy commemorate Father Tolton
Catholics in Quincy commemorate Father Tolton
Pike County Pig Days makes a comeback
Pike County Pig Days makes a comeback
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities