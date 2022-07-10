Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022) Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame Football Will Kickoff Their Seasons At 10th And Jackson On August 26th; Central Lee And Fort Madison Softball Fall in Class 3A And 4A Semifinals

Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off At QND
Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off At QND(Gray TV)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Prospect League

Clinton LumberKings 7

Quincy Gems 8

Final

GEMS: Scored Off Back To Back Walks With Bases Loaded In The 9th Inning

IGHSAU

Class 3A Region 5 Semifinal

West Burlington, Iowa

Central Lee 3

West Burlington 4

Final

Lady Hawks Will Finish The Season At 18-8

Class 4A Region 7 Semifinal

Burlington, Iowa

Fort Madison 0

Burlington 4

Final

MLB Baseball

American League

Detroit Tigers 0

Chicago White Sox 8

Final

Cleveland Guardians 13

Kansas City Royals 1

Final

National League

Philadelphia Phillies 1

St. Louis Cardinals 0

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

