WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022) Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame Football Will Kickoff Their Seasons At 10th And Jackson On August 26th; Central Lee And Fort Madison Softball Fall in Class 3A And 4A Semifinals
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Prospect League
Clinton LumberKings 7
Quincy Gems 8
Final
GEMS: Scored Off Back To Back Walks With Bases Loaded In The 9th Inning
IGHSAU
Class 3A Region 5 Semifinal
West Burlington, Iowa
Central Lee 3
West Burlington 4
Final
Lady Hawks Will Finish The Season At 18-8
Class 4A Region 7 Semifinal
Burlington, Iowa
Fort Madison 0
Burlington 4
Final
MLB Baseball
American League
Detroit Tigers 0
Chicago White Sox 8
Final
Cleveland Guardians 13
Kansas City Royals 1
Final
National League
Philadelphia Phillies 1
St. Louis Cardinals 0
Final
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.