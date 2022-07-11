Blessing Hospital inpatient rehabilitation care receives three-year national accreditation

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital’s rehabilitation program was recently awarded a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), according to hospital officials.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

Blessing Hospital offers the region’s only inpatient physical rehabilitation care and has continuously held CARF inpatient rehabilitation accreditation since 1998.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has undergone a rigorous peer-review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering measurable, accountable, and high-quality programs and services.

An overage of over 300 patients a year have received this care at Blessing during the past three years. The caregiving team consists of doctors, nurses and certified assistants; and physical, occupational, and speech therapists and aides.

“Our patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” said Director of Rehabilitation Karen Kerns, M.S. “They have lost their independence after suffering a stroke, a neurologic condition, or serious injury like a traumatic brain injury. They need to regain their strength and relearn how to perform the activities of daily living.”

