Boil order issued for residents around N 11th and Kochs Lane in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to city officials, a fire hydrant is being replaced and will cause an interruption in water service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

The following areas will be under a boil order once the service has been restored:

Kochs Lane from West Bluff Court to North 11th Street

West Bluff Court

East Bluff Court

North 11th Street from Kochs Lane northward to the end of street

Bradford Villa

