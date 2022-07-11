Advertisement

Boil order issued for residents around N 11th and Kochs Lane in Quincy

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - According to city officials, a fire hydrant is being replaced and will cause an interruption in water service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

The following areas will be under a boil order once the service has been restored:

  • Kochs Lane from West Bluff Court to North 11th Street
  • West Bluff Court
  • East Bluff Court
  • North 11th Street from Kochs Lane northward to the end of street
  • Bradford Villa

