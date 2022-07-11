Boil order issued for residents around N 11th and Kochs Lane in Quincy
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - According to city officials, a fire hydrant is being replaced and will cause an interruption in water service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
The following areas will be under a boil order once the service has been restored:
- Kochs Lane from West Bluff Court to North 11th Street
- West Bluff Court
- East Bluff Court
- North 11th Street from Kochs Lane northward to the end of street
- Bradford Villa
