Car repair shops still seeing delays on bigger items

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local repair shops say they are still seeing major delays for items they need to keep your vehicle on the road.

Those at Erich Elligsen Automotive in Quincy said items including engines and transmission are now being delayed while before it was only smaller parts like computer chips.

Erich Elligsen said, depending on the model, engines are being delayed for months at a time. He said he knows of one customer who had to wait as long as six months for a new engine.

Elligsen said it’s about the same for transmissions, but they are finding ways to get around that.

“In certain cases we’ve had to actually go in and rebuild them and put them back on the road for the customer, just because of the wait time,” he said.

He said the problem with rebuilding a transmission is it takes as much as 22 hours for just one which can take them away from other repairs they have to do for other cars. He said different parts are also difficult to source.

Jason Nichols, parts manager at Shottenkirk Chevrolet, said the delays are due to a variety of factors.

“You’re gonna hear the obvious answers when you call: COVID, it’s supply chain issues, you are gonna get a million different answers from everybody you talk to,” Nichols said. “But realistically, I think its just there’s a employee shortage in a lot of our plants so I mean it’s just everything hitting at once basically.”

He said delays can take up to months and can be costly as well with price increases. He says that a $5000 engine could end up costing $5200 due to them paying more to get it to their facility.

Elligsen said preventative maintenance is key to keeping your engine running. He urges customers to check their oil regularly and not wait for the check engine light to come on.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.