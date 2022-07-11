QUINCY (WGEM) - The Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy July 21 at the Blessing Baseball Field in Moorman Park.

At the clinic, former Cardinals players and coaches will teach kids 7 to 13 years of age baseball fundamentals.

The event will run from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and will cost $95.

The cost includes a Cardinals t-shirt, two tickets to a Cardinals game, a Cardinals goodie bag, prize drawings, and a pre-signed baseball card from alumni instructors.

Instructors include Scott Terry, Danny Cox, John Costello, Lonnie Maclin, Greg Mathews and Pat Perry.

Those interested can learn more information and register here.

