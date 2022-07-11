Advertisement

Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy

Cardinals Kids Clinic
Cardinals Kids Clinic(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy July 21 at the Blessing Baseball Field in Moorman Park.

At the clinic, former Cardinals players and coaches will teach kids 7 to 13 years of age baseball fundamentals.

The event will run from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and will cost $95.

The cost includes a Cardinals t-shirt, two tickets to a Cardinals game, a Cardinals goodie bag, prize drawings, and a pre-signed baseball card from alumni instructors.

Instructors include Scott Terry, Danny Cox, John Costello, Lonnie Maclin, Greg Mathews and Pat Perry.

Those interested can learn more information and register here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeze dried candy
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities
Cody M. Barger
McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"
Local Vietnam veteran receives forever-home in time of need
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement

Latest News

Macomb And Rushville Rematch In Season opener
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10th, 2022) Macomb And Rushville-Industry Football Will Kick Off The 2022 Season In Bomber Country; Rushville Will Have A Chance To Return The Favor To Farmington; Unity-Payson Football Will Be On The Road vs Camp Point Central And Brown County
Macomb And Rushville Will Fight It Out In The Season Opener
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10)
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 10th, 2022
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For July 10th
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees - July 10