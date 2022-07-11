Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeze dried candy
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities
Cody M. Barger
McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"
Local Vietnam veteran receives forever-home in time of need
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement
Lovelace lawsuit ending with settlement

Latest News

In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
President Joe Biden recognizes Gov. JB Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering during a...
‘Significant first step’: Illinois leaders praise new federal gun violence law
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says