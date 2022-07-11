Heat and humidity return today

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new work week is starting off pretty pleasant, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We are starting off the day with mostly sunny skies, as just some upper-level clouds start to move into the Tri-States. Through the day, we will be waiting on a cold front to arrive. However, that will not be until later this evening. In the mean time, winds out of the south/southwest will allow the heat and humidity to return. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s for most of the area. With the increasing humidity though, heat index values could get as high as 102°. When the cold front comes through this evening, it will struggle to generate showers and thunderstorms. This is due to a warm layer further up in the atmosphere, which we call a cap. You can think about a cap like a cap on a soda bottle. That means widespread showers and thunderstorms are not expected. I expect the thunderstorm coverage in our area to be low at best, with the chance of just a few stray showers/thunderstorms. That said, if a storm or two can form it will have plenty of instability (fuel) to work with. As a result, there is a conditional chance for a few strong/severe storms with the primary threats being strong wind gusts and some hail. The front will surge southward overnight. As it does, some more showers and thunderstorms could develop behind the front overnight. Coverage area and intensity of the storms should remain low. If these storms form, they would most likely impact the far southern tier of the Tri-States before those storms race southward out of our area. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

