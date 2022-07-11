Hospital Report: July 11, 2022
Deaths:
Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Brassfield, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Shirley Ann Dean, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Phyllis Ann Maxwell age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital:
Dustin T. Dean & Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, MO...boy
Dallas & Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, MO...boy
Michael Casley & Laekann Parrish of Quincy,IL....girl
Johnathan & Alyssa Deters of Quincy,IL....boy
Kyle Ingels & Shannon Baur of Quincy,IL....boy
