Hospital Report: July 11, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Brassfield, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Shirley Ann Dean, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Phyllis Ann Maxwell age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Dustin T. Dean & Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, MO...boy

Dallas & Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, MO...boy

Michael Casley & Laekann Parrish of Quincy,IL....girl

Johnathan & Alyssa Deters of Quincy,IL....boy

Kyle Ingels & Shannon Baur of Quincy,IL....boy

