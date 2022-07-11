Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 11, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Brassfield, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Shirley Ann Dean, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away July 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Phyllis Ann Maxwell age 82, of Quincy died on July 5 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Dustin T. Dean & Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, MO...boy

Dallas & Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, MO...boy

Michael Casley & Laekann Parrish of Quincy,IL....girl

Johnathan & Alyssa Deters of Quincy,IL....boy

Kyle Ingels & Shannon Baur of Quincy,IL....boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 8, 2022

Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 9th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 8th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 7th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 7, 2022

Updated: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 6th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report July 6, 2022

Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 5, 2022

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: July 5, 2022

Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: July 5, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 4, 2022

Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com