Illinois Supreme Court assigns Judge Eugene Doherty as Fourth District Appellate Justice

The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Illinois.
The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Illinois.(Mike Miletich)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Justice Lisa Holder White and the Supreme Court of Illinois have announced that Seventeenth Circuit Court Judge Eugene G. Doherty has been assigned as an Appellate Court Justice in the Fourth District.

Doherty is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Holder White to the Supreme Court.

His assignment is effective July 14 and will expire on Dec. 2, 2024.

His installation will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. via Zoom and will be available via livestream on the Court’s YouTube channel by clicking here.

“Judge Doherty is an accomplished jurist who has proven himself to be a leader among his peers,” Justice Holder White said. “The citizens of the Fourth District will be well served with him on the Appellate Court.”

The Fourth District Appellate Court is composed of 41 counties in central and western Illinois: Adams, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Ford, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.

