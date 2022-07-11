Advertisement

Local Vietnam veteran receives forever-home in time of need

From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"
From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - While on the verge of becoming homeless, U.S. Navy veteran Bob Bindewald has a new roof over his head.

Dozens gathered in front of 2x4′s for Hope’s newest “tiny home” to welcome Bindewald home. In a time where Bindewald needed support the most, his community had a response.

“Everybody’s been amazing,” Bindewald said. “I got to be here the first two days when they put the walls up, the sheeting and roof on it. They told me to stay out of town for a while, and I come back today and they gave me the keys.”

Construction on Bindewald’s home began on June 12. Four weeks later, he calls it his homestead.

“He had applied a while back and then gave the opportunity to another veteran,” 2x4′s for Hope Executive Director Jordan Lenz said. “It just so happens he was losing where he was staying and we were looking for a veteran. We felt it was God working because he needed a place and we needed him, too.”

In 1972 through 1975, Bindewald completed two tours in Vietnam. Upon coming back to the U.S., Bindewald said he wasn’t the same.

2x4′s for Hope strives to give veterans like Bindewald a new beginning.

“Even though there’s veterans that have a job and a family, they also may be struggling on the inside, so this organization brings all of us together,” Lenz said.

Lenz said a tiny home costs about $65,000 to build. To complete Bindewald’s home, 2x4′s for Hope partnered with Quincy Medical Group, who completely funded the project.

The nonprofit group has now built 12 tiny homes and is looking to help more veterans before the end of the year.

Lenz said donations can be made through the group’s website.

Additionally, 2x4′s for Hope is also accepting volunteers to help with construction, and nominations for veterans of future tiny homes.

