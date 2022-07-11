Advertisement

Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

contraceptive options
contraceptive options(CNN)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Two leading Democratic state lawmakers have asked Missouri’s Republican governor to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies after a near-total ban on abortion was instituted.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield wrote in a letter Monday to Gov. Mike Parson that medical and legal experts have “expressed concern and confusion” since the law banning abortion except in “cases of medical emergency” took effect last month.

Most notably, a large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception, fearing the state’s abortion ban could put doctors who provide the medication at risk of criminal charges.

Most Read

Freeze dried candy
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Cody M. Barger
McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"
Local Vietnam veteran receives forever-home in time of need
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention

Latest News

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat
A suspect in the Chicago-area July 4 shooting has been charged with 7 counts of murder and more...
Amid chaos, some at July 4 parade ran toward gunfire to help
St. Luke's is no longer giving emergency contraception in order to protect doctors from...
Some Missouri hospitals briefly halt emergency contraception
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
Illinois Republicans choosing nominee to face Gov. Pritzker