New art sculptures coming to Hannibal

By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Downtown Hannibal is set to get some new art over the next couple of weeks thanks to a partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

The displays are public art sculptures, the first of which was installed Friday in front of the Hannibal Aquatic Center.

The first design is titled Metal Splash, and depicts the chaos of the splashing going on inside the nearby pool.

Sculptor Jessie Cargas of Rosebud, Missouri created the first piece.

Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines said he was excited to showcase regional artists in the city.

“We had approximately 150 sculptures to choose from and our philosophy locally was to definitely choose a Missouri artist and we’re fortunate that later on in the Summer we will have two sculptures by one Hannibal sculptor,” said Gaines.

He said the next two sculptures will likely go in front of the Hannibal Arts Council along Main Street, and another at Nipper Park at the riverfront.

Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said she was excited to have these sculptures for everyone to see.

“This is a busy place,” Richards said. ”It’s a busy intersection and everyday we have people visiting the Hannibal Aquatic Center and the fact that they’ll get to have some art along with their visit to the pool is really exciting to us.”

Richards said she has already gotten positive feedback, including kids at the aquatic center that were excited to ask about what the sculpture was and what it means.

Gaines said the new art will build upon the already artistic atmosphere around the city.

“Any time we can infuse art into our community and into our neighborhoods is a good thing,” Gaines said. “Our community is known for art and this is just another way to do it.”

He said the sculptures are leased on two year terms through the Creative Communities Alliance in St. Louis.

After the two years, the city can decide to return them or purchase them based off of community feedback.

Those in the community can help fund the sculptures through donations to the Hannibal Arts Council with the word “Sculptures” in the memo section.

You can find that donation link here.

