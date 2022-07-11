New river report highlights issues along Mississippi and Illinois

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Mississippi and Illinois Rivers are the backbone of many communities in the Tri-States.

Whether used for recreation, transportation, drinking water or irrigation, millions of people up and down the Midwest rely upon these two mighty rivers.

That’s why local biologists say it is important for everyone to help keep the rivers clean and healthy.

A recent report from the USGS and the Army Corps of Engineers revealed mixed news on the health status of these two waterways.

According to the report, the water has become clearer throughout much of the river channels. The decrease in sediment allows more plants to grow which improves the habitat for wildlife.

A slight decrease in phosphorus has also been noted, although many nutrient concentrations remain above benchmarks set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

One of the bigger problems facing the rivers is the continuing increase of invasive species.

While the report found that the number of popular sport fishes have increased, many other native species and foraging fish are decreasing in number due, in part, to carp.

“What we’re seeing is in those places where traditionally we may have found paddlefish and Buffalo... now we find they’re just wall-to-wall silver carp and big head carp. And so those species are having a very negative impact on a lot of our native species that are out there,” said Fisheries Management Biologist Travis Moore with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Moore said the carp reproduces easily, especially during flooding events. He notes that the number of flooding events is increasing as well.

“Over half of the highest crests here in Hannibal have occurred since 1990, and that’s going all the way back to 1900. And then, 26 of the top 100 occurred between 2010 and 2019. So we’re seeing that river come up a lot more frequently and often times when it does, it’s staying high for a longer period of time,” said Moore.

He said the combination of increased flooding and urbanization are both contributing to the loss of floodplain forests, which is another issue plaguing both watersheds.

Moore mentions that everyone needs to take part in any effort to help protect the rivers.

“We all live in a watershed and we all live downstream of someone else,” said Moore. “Whether you live in an urban environment, or if you live out on a farm somewhere.”

Moore stressed the importance of rivers.

“The rivers are just vitally important. If you look at every town that’s built along them... I mean that’s the basis of why these towns are here,” said Moore.

You can find out more information about the report by clicking here.

Related:

State of Missouri wants to be better prepared for floods and droughts (wgem.com)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.