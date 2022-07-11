Quincy Humane Society dropping prices

QUINCY (WGEM) - Anyone looking for a new friend at the Humane Society will have extra luck this month as the Quincy Humane Society is dropping adoption prices.

The shelter is running at full capacity, a problem that many shelters across the country are facing.

In an effort to help, the Quincy Humane Society is taking part in the longest ever “Empty the Shelters” event with the help of the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“They are helping offset the cost for adoption fees by having us offer them at a reduced rate, which is fantastic not only for the animals and for us, but for the families who are willing to adopt,” said Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh.

She said the Quincy Humane Society has placed hundreds of animals in local homes over the several years that they have participated in the event.

Brumbaugh said the prices are as followed:

$5 for adult cats

$20 for kittens

$25 for dogs and puppies

“That does not include any rabies or tag information or different things like that... so city or county fees,” said Brumbaugh.

However, she said all animals come spade/neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccines.

Those interested in adopting should submit their application by July 25th.

You can find those applications by clicking here or going to the shelter.

