Relief from humidity

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a limited potential for a few thunderstorms rolling through the Tri-State region Monday night. After that we are going to enter into a fairly quiet weather pattern for the region. We will be experiencing typical July heat but lower humidity than is typical with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s possibly near 90 for the rest of the work week. There’s little if any chance of rain until Friday. Tuesday seems to be the pick day of the week with fairly low relative humidity and temperatures only topping out in the mid 80s. Wednesday there will be a slight increase in relative humidity although it will still be rather comfortable even with high temperatures topping out near 90. By the latter half of the week we will feel the relative humidity creeping back up with daytime high temperatures still ranging in the mid to upper 80s. The next shot at rain, as we mentioned gets here on Friday night and even that potential it looks pretty sparse. Right now most of the weekend looks dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

