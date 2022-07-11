Silvie’s Ride raises $25,000 for abuse survivors

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Knights Motorcycle Riding Club and the family of Silvie Yocum host an annual awareness event in memory called Silvie’s Ride Against Child Abuse. Silvie Yocum was a child of domestic violence, which resulted in her death in September 2006.

According to Silvie’s Ride, the proceedings go to Silvie’s Fund at WIRC-CAA Vicitm Services, which provides free counseling and advocacy services to survivors of abuse.

Victim services officials reported that their agency received a record-breaking $25,137 this year after the event on June 18, 2022.

Silvie’s Ride is a unique event that invites the public to ride as a group throughout multiple counties in western Ill. The event starts at the Macomb Elks Lodge, and attendees are welcome to purchase breakfast and bid on items in a silent auction.

“Hearing and watching around 100 motorcycles and other vehicles leaving at the same time for this cause is impressive and moving,” said Victim Services Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. “We are so grateful for the donation. It will help our agency to continue providing our free services to people who are in crisis.”

Tim Weaver of Weaver Guns and Ammo raised $10,000 of the event’s total donation through his own fundraiser.

Weaver presented the gift to Silvie’s Ride on Friday, June 17. He strongly supports the case to end child abuse and notably raised $10,000 in 2021.

Donations for Silvie’s Fund are accepted year-round. To learn more, visit https://wirpc.org/silvie/ or call Victim Services’ business line at 309-837-6622.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.