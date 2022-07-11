A Sinclair gas station in Shelby County gets upgrades for truck drivers

SHELBY COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - Sinclair, off of Highway 36, is getting new upgrades to its station.

Additions, like a restaurant with a drive through, extra parking lot spaces and showers for truck drivers, will be complete by August.

“Showers is always nice. They made the parking bigger. It’ll definitely be, as a trucker where you can get a shower and a night off, there seems like there’s not enough of them around all the time,” local truck driver Jeremy Weiler says.

The workers of this Sinclair are hoping that these upgrades can draw in more people off the highway and provide a restful spot for truck drivers to come to.

Not only will these upgrades be a great benefit for the truck drivers coming through, it’ll also be a great source for the county’s economy.

“A lot of the tax revenue for the county goes to the schools, so it should help fund different programs through them. The sales tax that comes directly through the city will help with city improvements,” Shelbina City Clerk Tim Lacy.

The station is hoping to eventually become a 24-hour operation so they can provide around the clock service to its customers.

