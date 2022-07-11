Advertisement

Tri-States sees a rise in new COVID cases

IDPH COVID Map
IDPH COVID Map(IDPH)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday that Adams County has 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 resulting death over the weekend.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy has seen an increase in cases as well. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs reported 13 new cases at the Quincy Vets’ Home since July 5th.

Other counties in the local Illinois area have also seen a rise in new cases over the weekend:

  • Brown: 4 new cases, 0 deaths
  • Scott: 4 new cases, 0 deaths
  • Pike: 11 new cases, 0 deaths
  • Schuyler: 11 new cases, 0 deaths
  • McDonough: 45 new cases, 1 death
  • Hancock: 19 new cases, 0 deaths

Although the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) no longer reports the number of cases they do report the level of COVID-19 in the community.

Missouri DHSS lists Lewis, Shelby, Marion, and Ralls counties as having a high COVID-19 community level.

Knox County falls under the medium level, and Scotland, Clark, and Monroe are all considered low level.

The CDC said everyone in areas labeled high community level should wear well-fitted masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. Their recommendation applies to K-12 schools and other indoor community areas. Anyone immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should wear a mask or respirator for greater protection. The CDC recommends people should also talk with healthcare providers about the need to take other precautions and have a plan for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeze dried candy
Keokuk freeze-dried candy shop creates local job opportunities
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Cody M. Barger
McDonough County man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
From start to finish it took only four weeks to complete Bob Bindewald's "tiny home"
Local Vietnam veteran receives forever-home in time of need
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian to announce campaign for retention

Latest News

Missouri Lottery
Woman wins $100K off scratcher bought in Monroe City
The Illinois Supreme Court building in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois Supreme Court assigns Judge Eugene Doherty as Fourth District Appellate Justice
Boil Order
Boil order issued for residents around N 11th and Kochs Lane in Quincy
Typical July heat without the humidity
Relief from humidity