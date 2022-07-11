Tri-States sees a rise in new COVID cases

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday that Adams County has 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 resulting death over the weekend.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy has seen an increase in cases as well. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs reported 13 new cases at the Quincy Vets’ Home since July 5th.

Other counties in the local Illinois area have also seen a rise in new cases over the weekend:

Brown: 4 new cases, 0 deaths

Scott: 4 new cases, 0 deaths

Pike: 11 new cases, 0 deaths

Schuyler: 11 new cases, 0 deaths

McDonough: 45 new cases, 1 death

Hancock: 19 new cases, 0 deaths

Although the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) no longer reports the number of cases they do report the level of COVID-19 in the community.

Missouri DHSS lists Lewis, Shelby, Marion, and Ralls counties as having a high COVID-19 community level.

Knox County falls under the medium level, and Scotland, Clark, and Monroe are all considered low level.

The CDC said everyone in areas labeled high community level should wear well-fitted masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. Their recommendation applies to K-12 schools and other indoor community areas. Anyone immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should wear a mask or respirator for greater protection. The CDC recommends people should also talk with healthcare providers about the need to take other precautions and have a plan for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.