WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10th, 2022) Macomb And Rushville-Industry Football Will Kick Off The 2022 Season In Bomber Country; Rushville Will Have A Chance To Return The Favor To Farmington; Unity-Payson Football Will Be On The Road vs Camp Point Central And Brown County

Macomb And Rushville Rematch In Season opener
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Prospect League

Game 1

Quincy Gems 3

O’Fallon Hoots 4

Final

Game 2

Quincy Gems 2

O’Fallon Hoots 0

Final

Gems Are 20-16 On The Season

Quincy Tennis

Alton Open

Simpson Tennis Center: Alton, Illinois

Men’s

Zach Willing/Ethan Arns Wins Men’s Open (6-2, 6-1)

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 10th, 2022

Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is The HTC 6-3-5 Double Play in Softball

Holy Trinity Catholic Softball Fans Vote The 6-3-5 Double Play as Your QMG Play Of The Week

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022) Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame Football Will Kickoff Their Seasons At 10th And Jackson On August 26th; Central Lee And Fort Madison Softball Fall in Class 3A And 4A Semifinals

Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off 2022 Season At Quincy Notre Dame

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Rolls Past Keokuk During Their Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal Showdown On The Softball Dirt While The Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Gets By Fairfield During First Round Action In The Class 3A Region 5 Post-Season Ranks

Lady Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Keep Their State Title Dreams Alive On The Softball Dirt

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Set To Host The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt In A Post-Season Showdown And The Quincy Gems Will Return To Action Against Clinton Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond

IGHSAU Post-Season Softball Action On Tap For For Madison High School This Evening In Lee County

Pujols named to NL All Star team as ‘legacy selection'

In what he has said will be his final season, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is headed to the All Star Game

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 7)

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (July 7) IGHSAU Post-Season Softball Showdown Featuring Fort Madison And Keokuk Delayed By “Mother Nature” And The QHS Blue Devils Offensive Line In The Spotlight During IHSA Contact Days

Keokuk And Fort Madison Softball Teams Remain On "Stand-By" In Lee County

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 7) Part II

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (July 7) Part I

