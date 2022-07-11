WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10th, 2022) Macomb And Rushville-Industry Football Will Kick Off The 2022 Season In Bomber Country; Rushville Will Have A Chance To Return The Favor To Farmington; Unity-Payson Football Will Be On The Road vs Camp Point Central And Brown County
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Prospect League
Game 1
Quincy Gems 3
O’Fallon Hoots 4
Final
Game 2
Quincy Gems 2
O’Fallon Hoots 0
Final
Gems Are 20-16 On The Season
Quincy Tennis
Alton Open
Simpson Tennis Center: Alton, Illinois
Men’s
Zach Willing/Ethan Arns Wins Men’s Open (6-2, 6-1)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.