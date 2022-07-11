Advertisement

Woman wins $100K off scratcher bought in Monroe City

Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery(Missouri Lottery)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Lottery announced that a woman won $100,000 of a “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratcher that was purchased at a FastLane in Monroe City, Missouri.

The woman had her boyfriend double-check the ticket, they started shedding tears after they realized they had won $100,000.

According to the Missouri Lottery, her children asked her why she was crying.

“I said, ‘Mama’s alright. They’re happy tears!’” the winner said.

According to the Missouri Lottery, since “Triple Bonus Crossword” became available in January, players have won more than $9.8 million in prizes in the game.

