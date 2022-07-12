Alderman and neighbors want more clarity on potential building demolition

QUINCY (WGEM) - An update Monday night on where the city of Quincy stands on tearing down a burned-out building at the intersection of 7th and State Street. City officials said it poses a threat to your safety.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said city attorneys and legal council have met with the property owners’ attorneys to find a date on when they can tear it down.

It caught fire back in May and aldermen and neighbors wonder what’s taking so long to resolve this.

Bevelheimer said the problem is, that the owners have the property listed as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and said they can’t afford to pay to repair or demo it, leaving the city and its taxpayers with the bill.

“We’ve given them a demolition agreement and the attorney has not signed off or has given the petitioner approval to sign off yet,” Bevelheimer said.

Aldermen said they want to stop this from happening by defining legal consequences for property owners.

“And not only on this one, but going forward with all fix or flattens and even looking back at previous fix or flatten properties,” Quincy 2nd Ward Alderman Jeff Bergman said. “In my mind, we need to do everything possible to do our due diligence to help protect the tax dollars and make sure that we do go after personal property.”

“You know I’ve got like a 12-15 year history of seeing, this is happening more and more, where landlords are walking away from properties sticking us with the tab,” Quincy 5th Ward Alderman Mike Rein said.

Bevelheimer said the owners bought the property for $20,000 with no insurance and it will cost the city $80,000 to tear it down.

Mayor Mike Troup said they have an internal meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 to discuss this matter further.

“The owners indicated verbally they were going to work with the city, so he would cooperate so we could take this down,” Troup said. “We have a letter, we published that, we sent it to the owner and in review with the attorney, they rejected the letter.”

Quincy 6th Ward Alderman Patty Maples asked if the city tears it down, would it have the rights to sell it.

Bevelheimer said they’d have to have an agreement to tear it down in lieu of getting the deed to the property and then after they gain ownership, they could then sell it to recoup some of the taxpayers’ money back.

