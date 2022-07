QUINCY (WGEM) - The westbound lanes of traffic on Broadway between 10th and 11th Streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday according to city officials.

Officials stated westbound traffic will be diverted not the center lanes to allow for the repair of a water main in the area.

Broadway should be reopened by 5 p.m.

