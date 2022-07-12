Advertisement

Cold front drops our temperatures and humidity

A day to enjoy.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off similar to yesterday morning, as we are in the 60s. A cold front came through yesterday switching our winds around to the northwest. So today will not be as hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s and you will notice the drop in humidity. As a high pressure system gradually builds into the region we will have to wall to wall sunshine. Into tonight, the clear skies will continue with lows in the 60s.

The high pressure system will push into the Tri-States tomorrow, so we are again expecting a sunny day. We will see slightly warmer temperatures though, in the upper 80s. Also, dew points are expected to be in the low to mid 60s so at times it will feel just a little humid at times.

Something neat you may want to check out though, tomorrow will be July’s full moon. It is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time. It will also be a supermoon. We will have perfect viewing conditions with clear to mostly clear skies.

