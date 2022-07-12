COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the tri-states

Advertisement

COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Health officials report a spike of COVID-19 cases throughout the Tri-States.

The state reported Adams County is at a “high level” for community spread.

Since Friday 100 new cases have been reported in Adams County, along with another COVID-related death.

Doctors at Blessing Hospital in Quincy said they’ve seen more than 20 COVID patients since late last week, which is a larger amount than what they usually see.

“We’ve seen an uptick in visits to our emergency department and our clinics with people with respiratory illnesses. Our rate of diagnosis of COVID has gone up and we’re seeing an increase in hospitalized patients too,” said Dr. Chris Solaro Blessing Health System Chief Medical Officer.

The Adams County Health Department has also seen an increase in COVID-related calls to their facility.

“Our calls have definitely increased with people asking, What should I do? Should I test? I have COVID, my husband has COVID, or whatever or what are the guidelines?,” Tara Bealor Communicable Disease Nurse for Adams County Health Department said.

Local Doctors said getting the vaccine would be beneficial to the community during this time of increased cases.

“The vaccine works. I think that it’s people’s choice, but I think that it’s a good choice. And it really helps protect you from illness and hospitalization with this disease,” Dr. Chris Solaro.

