Four day work weeks possible for some city employees

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Personnel Committee met Monday night and talked about the growing trend of working fewer days a week.

Human Resources Director Carrie Potter has been updating the city’s employee handbook for the last few months.

Potter said they’re looking to accommodate schedules for some non-union employees to work four, 10-hour work days.

She said it’s a tool they could use to attract and retain employees.

“With the workforce now, you know, people work from home, they work remotely,” Potter said. “They have a split schedule. So there’s a lot of neat work opportunities out there. And you know, we just have to be competitive with that if we’re able to do that.”

Potter said they will most likely not add this to the handbook. Instead, they will handle it on a case-by-case basis with city employees.

In other business, Potter said the Fire and Police Commission also appointed Verna Bowen as their new secretary.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.