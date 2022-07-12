Advertisement

Hospital Report: July 12, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jerry E. Osbon Sr., age 79, of Canton, MO passed away July 10 in Willow Care Center at Hannibal, MO. Davis Funeral Home.

Harold D. “Buzzy” Shrader, age 81, of Quincy, formerly of the Camp Point-Coatsburg area, died on July 10 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Harold Baker, age 94, of Quincy, died July 11 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Robert “Bob” Ogle Moore, 86, of Quincy, died July 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Jay “Bird” Wellman, age 53, of Fowler, died July 8 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of today.

