Japanese beetles arrive in tri-states

Japanese Beetles
Japanese Beetles(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Japanese beetles have started showing up in the area and are eating the leaves of trees and other garden plants.

They make the leaves of plants look dry and skeletonized.

The beetles tend to stick around from mid to late summer through the end of the calendar year.

They feed during the hottest parts of the day.

While there are a few ways to help prevent the beetles such as insecticides, there is no way to fully prevent them.

“Is it something that really needs to be treated? If its a rose plant by your front door, then yes it definitely needs to be sprayed because its right where everyone sees it. But if its a tree in the back yard, maybe its not that big of a deal.” Katie Ippensen says.

At the beginning of fall, the Japanese beetles will burrow into the ground to lay eggs for next year.

