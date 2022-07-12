MoDOT gets $100 million for rural roads

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you live in rural Northeast Missouri you may soon see roadwork underway during your morning commute.

Now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the state’s FY2023 budget, MoDOT is set to get $100 million for rural road projects.

MoDOT officials said the money is a part of their five year statewide construction program and they are excited to be getting it.

District engineer Paula Gough said the money will be used for projects this fall and in 2023. She said they’ve been collaborating with local development groups to see what roads are dire need of repairs.

“We have, a little over 11,000 miles of low volume roads across the state and this funding will go to improve about 1,700 miles across the state so Northeast Missouri will receive quite a few projects that will be let here and this month and then the work will get started after that time,” Gough said.

She said they are still determining the number of projects, and where the work will be taking place. Bids will go out in July 15 and Gough said they will announce the project packages in late August.

Officials with the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, who help gather city and county officials to determine infrastructure needs in their areas, are also excited about the money.

Executive director Derek Weber said rural roads don’t get a lot of attention as most of MoDOT’s budget is based on population, so areas with higher populations and traffic get more work.

He said that puts rural roads used by farmers at a disadvantage.

“These roads are the lifeline to farmers and in Missouri one of the biggest economic factors in Missouri is agriculture so this is how these farmers get their commodities from the field to the market,“ Weber said.

Weber said the roads will finally be repaved, instead of just patched.

He said it’s also good from an economic standpoint, as people who are wanting to come out to rural areas for work need roads in good condition.

Weber said they are still gathering information from city governments and others on which roads need the most work.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.