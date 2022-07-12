Advertisement

Motorcyclist found deceased on U.S. 67

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.(Marresa Burke)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - According to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout, a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident was received at 2:01p.m. on Tuesday.

The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway at U.S. 67 and Ina Road.

Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry and Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch.

The name of the deceased is not being released until the family has been notified.

