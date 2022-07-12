Motorcyclist found deceased on U.S. 67

MACOMB (WGEM) - According to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout, a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident was received at 2:01p.m. on Tuesday.

The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway at U.S. 67 and Ina Road.

Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry and Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch.

The name of the deceased is not being released until the family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.