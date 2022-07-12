Ride safety and inspection procedures upheld at the Clark County Fair

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Jones and Company Carnival crew has been setting up for their run at the fair over the weekend.

In order to operate, the company must go through several inspection steps with the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Those steps include an amusement ride permit application, an inspection report and a $30 permit fee for every ride in operation.

Jones and Company Carnival Owner Darcy Jones said not only do all the safety inspections keep riders safe, they also give parents peace of mind.

“They can feel safe that when their kids come out here that we’ve got all the bases covered and they can feel assured that we’re right on the money with everything,” Darcy said.

Jon Gifford has been in charge of the safety and maintenance of the Jones and Company Carnival fair attractions for over ten years, now serving as operation manager.

“I have to go through and inspect all the rides, makes sure all the and bolts are tight,” Gifford said. “We have to go through the wiring and make sure all the lights and everything are intact and in order.”

The State of Missouri also requires that rides pass a safety inspection by a state approved inspector within the last 12 months.

Gifford said that each ride undergoes multiple rounds of inspection each day that it’s in operation.

“We check it out early in the day, we also check it out right before we open,” Gifford said. “We go through and we’ve got an inspection sheet for every ride and we have to go through that whole list and check out everything.”

While authorities and attendants are constantly inspecting the safety of these rides, owner Darcy Jones said it’s important that parents follow that specific height and weight requirements at each ride as it protects rider’s safety.

“They have to have a little bit of responsibility also,” Jones said. “You know, the kids can’t jump off of the rides, we’ve had that happen. And they have to be responsible and I do believe Missouri has rider responsibility in their regulations.”

The Clark County Fair will run July 13-17.

Amusement ride inspection sticker samples for Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. (WGEM)

