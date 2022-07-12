Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Missouri Lottery
Woman wins $100K off scratcher bought in Monroe City
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Tony is the shelter cat that lives at the Humane Society.
Quincy Humane Society dropping prices
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.
COVID-19 Cases Are On the Rise In the Tri-States
Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail...
Police: Man accused of taking photos of women in public, retail dressing rooms
West Nile virus in Hancock County
West Nile virus in Hancock County
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (D-Illinois) testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee...
Lt. Governor Stratton: Post-Roe America will be devastating for Black women