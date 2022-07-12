Spike in COVID-19 cases at Quincy Vets’ home

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

As of Tuesday IDPH has identified 16 residents and 10 staff testing positive for COVID-19.

According to state officials, most of the positive residents are presenting with mild symptoms. However, in the last several days, four veterans were transported to the emergency department out of an abundance of caution. Two veterans remain hospitalized for conditions unrelated to COVID-19 symptoms.

The Veterans’ Home at Quincy reported that all the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit. The veterans are also being closely monitored and cared for by dedicated Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs personnel.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our military veterans and the dedicated IDVA staff who care for them,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “The Department continues to adhere to current regulations and is receiving assistance from the local health department and the IDPH. We are grateful to our team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to any potential cases.”

Protocols include continuing daily health screenings of our veterans, rapid COVID-19 testing of staff at shift change and regular testing of residents, use of N-95 respirator masks with eye protection, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.

The veterans home said that all activities will continue with social distancing practices and following CDC guidelines to still provide care for the psychosocial wellbeing of the veterans. Families have been notified and are still allowed to visit, but are recommended to reschedule visitation.

