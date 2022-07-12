Tri-state head start programs face staffing shortages

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many businesses are feeling the adverse effects of being understaffed, especially early childcare organizations.

Understaffing forced one facility in Carthage, Illinois to close and many other programs rely on grant funding to get by.

John Wood Community College early childhood instructor April Darringer said one reason for the shortage is that prospective employees don’t see the big picture of child care.

Darringer said the shortage is effecting both the programs and the parents.

“It’s hard for administrators to find the staff they need to staff their class rooms, and what can end up happening from that is maybe they don’t end up bringing as many children into the program,” Darringer said. “This causes families not to be able to find the child care that they need.”

Currently, John Wood Community College has about 25 early childhood students. Darringer said they’re receiving hands-on experience that will have an immediate impact upon graduation.

She said if the current trend of understaffing continues, the impact could be devastating.

“Shortages are stressing workers who are currently teaching because they’re having to make up the difference.” Darringer said.

Tri-state parents could struggle to find quality care if there isn’t adequate services available.

Darringer said she receives upwards of 10 calls per year from childcare organizations in need of employees.

One of those organizations is Western Illinois Parent and Child Together (PACT).

Click here for job openings and requirements.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.