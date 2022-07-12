Advertisement

Tri-state head start programs face staffing shortages

One Tri-State childcare facility even had to close due to understaffing.
One Tri-State childcare facility even had to close due to understaffing.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many businesses are feeling the adverse effects of being understaffed, especially early childcare organizations.

Understaffing forced one facility in Carthage, Illinois to close and many other programs rely on grant funding to get by.

John Wood Community College early childhood instructor April Darringer said one reason for the shortage is that prospective employees don’t see the big picture of child care.

Darringer said the shortage is effecting both the programs and the parents.

“It’s hard for administrators to find the staff they need to staff their class rooms, and what can end up happening from that is maybe they don’t end up bringing as many children into the program,” Darringer said. “This causes families not to be able to find the child care that they need.”

Currently, John Wood Community College has about 25 early childhood students. Darringer said they’re receiving hands-on experience that will have an immediate impact upon graduation.

She said if the current trend of understaffing continues, the impact could be devastating.

“Shortages are stressing workers who are currently teaching because they’re having to make up the difference.” Darringer said.

Tri-state parents could struggle to find quality care if there isn’t adequate services available.

Darringer said she receives upwards of 10 calls per year from childcare organizations in need of employees.

One of those organizations is Western Illinois Parent and Child Together (PACT).

Click here for job openings and requirements.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Missouri Lottery
Woman wins $100K off scratcher bought in Monroe City
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Tony is the shelter cat that lives at the Humane Society.
Quincy Humane Society dropping prices
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

Latest News

Japanese Beetles
Japanese beetles arrive in tri-states
Illinois Lt. Governor testifies on abortion rights in DC
Illinois Lt. Governor testifies on abortion rights in DC
The Jones and Company Carnival crew has been checking the safety of their fair attractions.
Ride safety and inspection procedures upheld at the Clark County Fair
COVID-19 cases rise in the Tri-States.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the tri-states