Advertisement

Weekend may hold rain

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in a stretch of what is some pretty nice weather for the middle of July. While we will see daytime high temperatures that track at near normal levels the relative humidity is on the low side through Thursday. Friday we will see that relative humidity ratchet up just a bit but temperature are still right about normal.

Some data indicating rain this weekend
Some data indicating rain this weekend(Max Inman)

We are starting to see forecast date that indicates this weekend may not be too conducive to outdoor activities. There is a scenario that is setting up that will allow small pockets or waves of low pressure to ride over top of a ridge of high pressure and make its way into the region Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These waves of low pressure may be strong enough to spark showers every day this weekend. This is just a heads up for what a few forecast models are indicating. We will have to wait and see if other forecast models come in line or in agreement, over the next couple of days. So for now we’ll say there is a potential for some showers every day this weekend. It is possible that could change as the week progresses.

Heat and humidity will build back into the region next week
Heat and humidity will build back into the region next week(Max Inman)

Beyond that, next week we are looking at some very strong heat building back into the Midwest

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Missouri Lottery
Woman wins $100K off scratcher bought in Monroe City
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Tony is the shelter cat that lives at the Humane Society.
Quincy Humane Society dropping prices
David J. Gordon, 41, of East Moline, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding,...
Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
Great day for a walk. Very seasonable.
Cold front drops our temperatures and humidity
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
Typical July heat without the humidity
Relief from humidity