Weekend may hold rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in a stretch of what is some pretty nice weather for the middle of July. While we will see daytime high temperatures that track at near normal levels the relative humidity is on the low side through Thursday. Friday we will see that relative humidity ratchet up just a bit but temperature are still right about normal.

Some data indicating rain this weekend (Max Inman)

We are starting to see forecast date that indicates this weekend may not be too conducive to outdoor activities. There is a scenario that is setting up that will allow small pockets or waves of low pressure to ride over top of a ridge of high pressure and make its way into the region Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These waves of low pressure may be strong enough to spark showers every day this weekend. This is just a heads up for what a few forecast models are indicating. We will have to wait and see if other forecast models come in line or in agreement, over the next couple of days. So for now we’ll say there is a potential for some showers every day this weekend. It is possible that could change as the week progresses.

Heat and humidity will build back into the region next week (Max Inman)

Beyond that, next week we are looking at some very strong heat building back into the Midwest

