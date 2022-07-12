Advertisement

West Nile virus in Hancock County

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - In an abundance of caution, Hancock County Health Department is conducting mosquito surveillance testing until Oct. 15.

A recent batch of mosquitos tested positive for the West Nile virus.

In 2021, the CDC reported 61 cases of West Nile in Illinois and three deaths.

While there aren’t any human cases reported in Illinois in 2022, Hancock County Community Health Director Melita Finney is encouraging residents to exercise safety precautions.

“We test because if there are positive batches of birds or mosquitos, the public can become aware of that as well as taking precautions to protect themselves and their families,” Finney said.

Finney said that wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts while outside for an extended amount of time is one way to prevent getting bitten.

Additionally, practicing the three “R’s” - reduce, repel and report are the best ways to stay safe.

Finney also said that eliminating stagnant water and ensuring that window screens are in good shape can also reduce risk. Also, reporting dead birds that appear to have died without reason.

The Hancock County Health Department has mosquito traps set up in Carthage and Warsaw. To prevent laid eggs from turning into adult mosquitos, the Department has added larvicide to storm drains.

