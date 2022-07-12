Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 11) Fort Madison Bloodhounds And Keokuk Chiefs Return To The IHSAA Post-Season Baseball Diamond This Evening And Western Illinois Selects A New Interim Head Baseball Coach In Macomb

Missouri All-Stars Head Coach Mark Loman Set To Hit The Local Radio Airwaves On Tuesday Morning On WGEM SportsRadio
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Baseball
Fort Madison Bloodhounds Baseball
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The post-season baseball light is burning bright tonight in Lee County with both Fort Madison and Keokuk in action. The 3rd-seeded (19-8) Bloodhounds will face the 2nd-seeded (24-10) Wolves of Marion High at Mount Mercy University in the Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals. The (12-18) Chiefs of KHS will face the top-seeded (28-6) Knights of Assumption at North Scott High in Eldridge, Iowa in the other Class 3A Region 5 semi-final showcase. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to to Keokuk and fort Madison to check in on both teams before they departed to their respective game sites for the biggest games of their season.

Western Illinois University has named yet another new head coach to take over the reins of one of the Leathernecks top athletic programs in Macomb, Illinois. WIU Athletic Director Paul Bubb has tabbed Tayler Sheriff as the Leathernecks new “Interim-Head Baseball Coach” for this upcoming season in the Summit League. That announcement was made earlier today on the McDonough County campus. We’ll have more details.

Former Palmyra head baseball coach Mark Loman will be back on the diamond this weekend in Hannibal. The now retired Loman is preparing to guide the Missouri All-Star Team up against the Illinois All-Star squad when they collide in America’s Hometown on Saturday at Historic Clemens Field. Loman will discuss his new role for this Saturday when he takes over the mic as be the next guest on WGEM SportsCenter tomorrow morning. We’ll have more details.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
The Cardinals Kids Clinic is coming to Quincy July 21 at the Blessing Baseball Field in Moorman Park.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10th, 2022) Macomb And Rushville-Industry Football Will Kick Off The 2022 Season In Bomber Country; Rushville Will Have A Chance To Return The Favor To Farmington; Unity-Payson Football Will Be On The Road vs Camp Point Central And Brown County

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Unity-Payson Will Be On The Road vs Brown County And Camp Point Central

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 10)

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 10th, 2022

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Latest News

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees - July 10

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is The HTC 6-3-5 Double Play in Softball

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Holy Trinity Catholic Softball Fans Vote The 6-3-5 Double Play as Your QMG Play Of The Week

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week is the HTC 6-3-5 Double Play

Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (July 9th, 2022) Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame Football Will Kickoff Their Seasons At 10th And Jackson On August 26th; Central Lee And Fort Madison Softball Fall in Class 3A And 4A Semifinals

Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Crosstown Showdown Kicks Off 2022 Season At Quincy Notre Dame

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8)

Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (July 8) Fort Madison Rolls Past Keokuk During Their Class 4A Region 7 Quarterfinal Showdown On The Softball Dirt While The Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Gets By Fairfield During First Round Action In The Class 3A Region 5 Post-Season Ranks

Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lady Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Keep Their State Title Dreams Alive On The Softball Dirt