WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 11) Fort Madison Bloodhounds And Keokuk Chiefs Return To The IHSAA Post-Season Baseball Diamond This Evening And Western Illinois Selects A New Interim Head Baseball Coach In Macomb

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The post-season baseball light is burning bright tonight in Lee County with both Fort Madison and Keokuk in action. The 3rd-seeded (19-8) Bloodhounds will face the 2nd-seeded (24-10) Wolves of Marion High at Mount Mercy University in the Class 3A Region 5 Semifinals. The (12-18) Chiefs of KHS will face the top-seeded (28-6) Knights of Assumption at North Scott High in Eldridge, Iowa in the other Class 3A Region 5 semi-final showcase. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to to Keokuk and fort Madison to check in on both teams before they departed to their respective game sites for the biggest games of their season.

Western Illinois University has named yet another new head coach to take over the reins of one of the Leathernecks top athletic programs in Macomb, Illinois. WIU Athletic Director Paul Bubb has tabbed Tayler Sheriff as the Leathernecks new “Interim-Head Baseball Coach” for this upcoming season in the Summit League. That announcement was made earlier today on the McDonough County campus. We’ll have more details.

Former Palmyra head baseball coach Mark Loman will be back on the diamond this weekend in Hannibal. The now retired Loman is preparing to guide the Missouri All-Star Team up against the Illinois All-Star squad when they collide in America’s Hometown on Saturday at Historic Clemens Field. Loman will discuss his new role for this Saturday when he takes over the mic as be the next guest on WGEM SportsCenter tomorrow morning. We’ll have more details.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.